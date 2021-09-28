The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 4,523 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. 830,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

