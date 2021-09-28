The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 125,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

