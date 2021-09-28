The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. 120,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

