The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.62. 1,588,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

