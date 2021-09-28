The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 132,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,991. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. The company has a market cap of $317.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

