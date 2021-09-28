Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Purchases £52,000 in Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).
TILS stock opened at GBX 51.65 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £100.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.74. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
