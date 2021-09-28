Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $372.12

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372.12 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 369.10 ($4.82), with a volume of 572936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.50 ($4.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

