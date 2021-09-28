Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.08. 379,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,995,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 413,386 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

