Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Achieves $3.21 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00007674 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $37,691.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

