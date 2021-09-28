Tricia L. Fulton Sells 1,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLIO traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $90.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

