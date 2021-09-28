Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 6,067 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. 241,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,340. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 131.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

