Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,498,000. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

