Truist Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $65.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 4,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -263.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

