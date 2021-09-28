Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

