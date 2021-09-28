Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,965 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.56% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

