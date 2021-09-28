Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00082385 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

