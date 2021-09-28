United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 30670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.