Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.12

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 211900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

