Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Vail Resorts worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $52,995,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.49.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

