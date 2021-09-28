Validity (VAL) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00012583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $505,494.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.00458522 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,407,067 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,422 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.