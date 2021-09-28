Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.27 on Tuesday, hitting $293.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,289. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.