Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $37,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

