Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $307,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $400.52. 540,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

