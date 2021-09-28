Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,986 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,747. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

