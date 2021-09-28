Verso (NYSE:VRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.56

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 165913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 125.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 166.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

