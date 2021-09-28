Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $27.53 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $107,955.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,982,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

