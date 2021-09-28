VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $64.59 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $64.59 million and $53,012.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

