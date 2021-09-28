ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ViewRay worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in ViewRay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 413,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ViewRay by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ViewRay by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

