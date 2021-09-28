Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $101.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,774.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,477.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

