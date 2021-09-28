Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.13% of Vonage worth $40,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.90, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

