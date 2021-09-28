Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells $101,902,226.07 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 1,131,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

