Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) recently:

9/23/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.35 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.15.

9/20/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

9/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$1.20 to C$2.20.

8/9/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.30.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.90. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.05. 8,775,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.26. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

