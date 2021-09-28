Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.
Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.00 on Tuesday, reaching $165.50. 509,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
