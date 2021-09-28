Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.00 on Tuesday, reaching $165.50. 509,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

