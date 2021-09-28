Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workiva stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 333,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.54 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

