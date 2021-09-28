Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Down 5.7%

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $142.38. 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,583,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

