XIO Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

