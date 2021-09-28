Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26. CACI International posted earnings per share of $3.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.43.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.