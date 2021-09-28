Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ryder System by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

