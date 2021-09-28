Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

CTSH stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,321. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

