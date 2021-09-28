Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

