Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.22 EPS

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $597.63 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.28 and its 200 day moving average is $512.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.