Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.22 EPS

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $597.63 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.28 and its 200 day moving average is $512.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.