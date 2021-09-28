Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post sales of $63.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.