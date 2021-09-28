Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.18 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

