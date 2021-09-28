Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $165.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after acquiring an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

