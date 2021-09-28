ZeuxCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $152,025.74 and $7.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

