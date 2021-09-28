ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $31.45 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $31.45 million and approximately $53,451.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,614,752 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

