ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 350,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

