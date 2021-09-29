-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,079,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

