-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on RESN. Benchmark began coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 37,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,871. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

