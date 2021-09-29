$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.